Nashville 3, Chicago 0

Chicago 0 0 0 0
Nashville 1 1 1 3

First Period_1, Nashville, Tolvanen 10 (Jarnkrok, Josi), 5:56 (pp).

Second Period_2, Nashville, Sissons 6, 10:14 (ps).

Third Period_3, Nashville, Kunin 3 (Davies, Harpur), 9:54.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 14-12-15_41. Nashville 6-9-6_21.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 4; Nashville 1 of 1.

Goalies_Chicago, Lankinen 13-10-4 (21 shots-18 saves). Nashville, Saros 11-7-0 (41-41).

A_0 (17,113). T_2:25.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, James Tobias.

