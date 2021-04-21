Narvaez, Peterson homer, Brewers win 4-2 to sweep Padres April 21, 2021 Updated: April 21, 2021 8:28 p.m.
1 of9 Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez looks up as he nears the plate on his two-run home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in San Diego. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez reacts with third base coach Jason Lane (40) after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in San Diego. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Adrian Houser works against a San Diego Padres batter during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in San Diego. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 San Diego Padres second baseman Ha-Seong Kim, left, can't reach a hit for a single by Milwaukee Omar Narvaez as center fielder Trent Grisham, right, passes during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in San Diego. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Umpire Tom Hallion, left, ejects San Diego Padres manager Jayce Tingler, center, as San Diego Padres' Jurickson Profar waits to bat during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in San Diego. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dinelson Lamet walks towards the dugout after the third out during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in San Diego. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Omar Narvaez hit a two-run homer and Jace Peterson added a solo shot for the Milwaukee Brewers, who beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.
San Diego right-hander Dinelson Lamet left his season debut after two scoreless innings due to right forearm tightness. The Padres closed out a 1-5 homestand with their seventh loss in nine games overall.