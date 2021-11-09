Namestnikov scores 2, lifts Red Wings to 4-2 win over Oilers LARRY LAGE, AP Hockey Writer Nov. 9, 2021
1 of11 Detroit Red Wings center Vladislav Namestnikov celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Detroit Red Wings center Mitchell Stephens (22) jumps to allow a shot on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) stops a Edmonton Oilers center Colton Sceviour (70) shot in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) stops a Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) stops a Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) shot in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) stops a Edmonton Oilers right wing Kailer Yamamoto (56) shot in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
DETROIT (AP) — Vladislav Namestnikov scored in each of the first two periods to help the Detroit Red Wings take a three-goal lead, and they went on to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Tuesday night.
The Oilers had won nine of their first 10 games for the first time in franchise history. They went 0 for 2 on the power play after becoming the first team since Pittsburgh in 2007 to open a season with a power-play goal in 10 straight games.