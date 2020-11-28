https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/NO-7-WISCONSIN-92-ARK-PINE-BLUFF-58-15759311.php
NO. 7 WISCONSIN 92, ARK.-PINE BLUFF 58
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARK.-PINE BLUFF
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bell
|26
|2-11
|4-4
|2-5
|1
|5
|9
|Doss
|34
|6-17
|1-2
|1-4
|2
|2
|16
|Stredic
|29
|1-4
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|5
|3
|Johnson
|26
|5-9
|2-2
|1-7
|4
|0
|13
|Morris
|23
|2-4
|6-7
|1-6
|0
|2
|10
|Boyd
|26
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Lynn
|11
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Jones
|9
|1-2
|2-4
|0-0
|0
|1
|4
|Stokes
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Posey
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Doolittle
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Ivory
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-53
|16-21
|6-28
|7
|19
|58
Percentages: FG .340, FT .762.
3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Doss 3-9, Johnson 1-1, Lynn 1-1, Bell 1-2, Boyd 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bell, Boyd).
Turnovers: 15 (Doss 7, Bell 3, Morris 2, Jones, Lynn, Posey).
Steals: 3 (Morris 2, Johnson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WISCONSIN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ford
|25
|3-7
|2-2
|1-4
|2
|0
|10
|Potter
|20
|6-9
|6-8
|2-5
|3
|0
|19
|Reuvers
|21
|5-7
|4-6
|2-2
|1
|4
|14
|Davison
|15
|2-5
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|1
|5
|Trice
|19
|6-9
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|0
|15
|Jon.Davis
|25
|3-10
|2-3
|0-8
|2
|1
|9
|Anderson
|19
|2-4
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|3
|7
|Wahl
|18
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|5
|Carlson
|16
|0-1
|3-4
|0-2
|2
|4
|3
|Crowl
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|4
|2
|Jor.Davis
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Gilmore
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Hedstrom
|3
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|Higginbottom
|2
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Taphorn
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-61
|20-27
|7-36
|17
|19
|92
Percentages: FG .508, FT .741.
3-Point Goals: 10-19, .526 (Trice 3-6, Ford 2-3, Anderson 1-1, Wahl 1-1, Jon.Davis 1-2, Potter 1-2, Davison 1-3, Gilmore 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Wahl 2, Carlson, Crowl, Jon.Davis, Potter, Reuvers).
Turnovers: 6 (Anderson 2, Carlson, Crowl, Potter, Reuvers).
Steals: 9 (Potter 3, Anderson 2, Davison, Ford, Reuvers, Wahl).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|19
|39
|—
|58
|Wisconsin
|53
|39
|—
|92
.
