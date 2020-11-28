FG FT Reb
SOUTHERN U. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Burns 18 3-8 4-4 2-2 0 4 10
Parker 19 3-4 2-2 3-8 1 4 8
Lee 25 4-7 0-0 2-4 2 3 11
Saddler 31 4-10 4-6 2-5 5 4 12
Shivers 30 5-12 2-2 0-3 3 1 13
Henderson 15 3-7 1-2 3-4 0 5 8
Brooks 14 2-6 0-1 0-1 0 0 5
Cele 14 1-6 0-0 0-2 0 0 3
Toure 14 1-4 2-2 2-4 1 0 4
Johnson 7 1-1 0-0 1-1 0 1 2
Allen 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Rollins 5 0-4 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Williams 4 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Totals 200 27-70 15-19 15-35 12 28 76

Percentages: FG .386, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Lee 3-4, Brooks 1-2, Cele 1-2, Henderson 1-2, Shivers 1-5, Saddler 0-1, Williams 0-1, Rollins 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Burns, Parker).

Turnovers: 16 (Burns 3, Henderson 3, Parker 2, Rollins 2, Saddler 2, Allen, Shivers, Toure, Williams).

Steals: 5 (Brooks, Cele, Rollins, Shivers, Toure).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
IOWA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Garza 29 14-15 10-12 1-9 0 4 41
Bohannon 28 2-7 0-0 1-3 7 1 5
Fredrick 25 2-6 2-2 1-2 6 2 7
C.McCaffery 26 2-2 2-2 2-6 5 2 7
Wieskamp 23 5-12 2-4 2-7 3 0 16
P.McCaffery 20 3-7 1-4 1-3 2 3 7
Toussaint 17 2-5 0-0 0-0 3 1 5
Ke.Murray 16 3-4 2-3 0-3 0 2 9
Ulis 10 1-2 4-4 0-0 1 1 6
Perkins 6 0-2 0-0 2-2 0 1 0
Totals 200 34-62 23-31 10-35 27 17 103

Percentages: FG .548, FT .742.

3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Wieskamp 4-6, Garza 3-3, C.McCaffery 1-1, Ke.Murray 1-1, Toussaint 1-1, Fredrick 1-4, Bohannon 1-5, Ulis 0-1, P.McCaffery 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Garza 3, Ke.Murray 2, C.McCaffery).

Turnovers: 9 (Garza 2, Toussaint 2, C.McCaffery, Fredrick, Ke.Murray, P.McCaffery, Wieskamp).

Steals: 4 (P.McCaffery 2, Bohannon, Ke.Murray).

Technical Fouls: None.

Southern U. 35 41 76
Iowa 58 45 103

A_535 (15,500).