Skip to main content
Sports

NO. 24 SOUTHERN CAL 98, DIXIE ST. 71

FG FT Reb
DIXIE ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Leter 21 2-9 4-4 3-5 0 3 8
Schofield 29 5-12 0-0 3-8 2 1 10
Gilbert 21 1-4 0-0 0-1 4 2 3
Gooden 29 5-11 6-7 1-4 4 0 17
Staine 24 6-14 2-3 0-1 0 2 17
Nicolds 19 2-7 0-0 0-3 2 2 5
Gonsalves 13 1-3 0-0 0-0 2 1 2
Pope 13 0-2 3-4 1-6 1 0 3
Mulibea 12 0-3 2-2 0-1 1 1 2
Allfrey 11 2-6 0-2 0-1 0 0 4
Barnes 6 0-4 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Elniel 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Hatch 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-76 17-22 8-31 16 14 71

Percentages: FG .316, FT .773.

3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Staine 3-8, Gilbert 1-2, Nicolds 1-2, Gooden 1-3, Barnes 0-1, Elniel 0-1, Gonsalves 0-1, Leter 0-1, Pope 0-1, Mulibea 0-2, Schofield 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

More for you

Turnovers: 6 (Leter 2, Barnes, Gilbert, Mulibea, Staine).

Steals: 4 (Gonsalves, Nicolds, Schofield, Staine).

Technical Fouls: coach Jon Judkins, 3:25 second.

FG FT Reb
SOUTHERN CAL Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Goodwin 23 6-7 0-0 5-11 0 2 12
Mobley 25 6-13 1-3 0-6 4 2 14
Anderson 24 5-8 1-2 0-3 3 3 13
Ellis 25 7-12 2-2 0-5 3 2 19
Peterson 24 2-5 2-3 0-3 3 1 6
Morgan 16 0-2 1-2 0-4 1 3 1
Agbonkpolo 15 6-12 2-3 2-6 1 0 17
Dixon-Waters 14 3-4 1-2 1-3 1 1 9
White 14 1-4 0-2 0-3 2 2 2
Johnson 13 1-3 0-0 1-3 2 2 2
Hornery 4 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 3
Thomas 3 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 1 0
Totals 200 38-72 10-19 9-49 21 19 98

Percentages: FG .528, FT .526.

3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Ellis 3-6, Agbonkpolo 3-7, Dixon-Waters 2-3, Anderson 2-5, Hornery 1-1, Mobley 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Peterson 0-2, White 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Morgan 3, Peterson 2, Agbonkpolo).

Turnovers: 10 (Ellis 2, Agbonkpolo, Anderson, Johnson, Mobley, Morgan, Peterson, Thomas, White).

Steals: 5 (Mobley 2, Anderson, Johnson, Peterson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Dixie St. 36 35 71
Southern Cal 47 51 98

A_2,189 (10,258).