FG FT Reb
MOREHEAD ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Baker 25 1-8 0-0 1-4 0 1 3
Broome 27 1-6 1-2 4-6 0 3 3
Dixon 20 1-5 0-0 0-0 0 3 3
D.Cooper 31 2-8 6-6 1-7 3 2 11
T.Cooper 32 1-7 0-0 0-1 3 2 3
Potter 28 4-9 3-3 1-6 0 2 13
Hunt 18 2-4 1-2 0-0 2 0 6
Stanley-Williams 13 1-3 0-0 1-2 0 3 2
Rice 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Sebree 3 0-2 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 13-52 11-13 9-27 8 16 44

Percentages: FG .250, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Potter 2-6, Baker 1-1, Hunt 1-1, D.Cooper 1-3, Dixon 1-4, T.Cooper 1-5, Sebree 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Stanley-Williams).

Turnovers: 17 (Broome 3, D.Cooper 3, Stanley-Williams 3, Baker 2, Hunt 2, Potter 2, T.Cooper 2).

Steals: 2 (Baker, T.Cooper).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
OHIO ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Liddell 28 6-9 4-4 2-7 1 3 16
Sueing 24 4-7 2-2 1-3 2 2 11
Young 28 3-6 3-4 3-9 1 2 10
Walker 33 3-8 4-4 1-4 4 3 11
Washington 28 4-11 0-0 0-3 4 1 11
Ahrens 16 3-6 0-0 1-2 1 0 9
Key 16 1-5 0-0 4-6 0 2 2
Brown 14 2-6 0-0 0-3 0 1 4
Sotos 11 1-1 0-0 0-1 2 1 3
Diallo 1 0-1 0-2 1-1 0 0 0
Hookfin 1 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-61 13-16 14-40 15 15 77

Percentages: FG .443, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Ahrens 3-6, Washington 3-6, Sotos 1-1, Sueing 1-3, Walker 1-3, Young 1-3, Liddell 0-1, Brown 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Key, Sueing, Young).

Turnovers: 7 (Liddell 2, Sueing 2, Walker, Washington, Young).

Steals: 7 (Walker 3, Washington 2, Young 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Morehead St. 27 17 44
Ohio St. 37 40 77

.