NO. 17 TEXAS 66, INDIANA 44
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|12
|1-4
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|5
|2
|Sims
|14
|1-5
|6-8
|1-7
|0
|4
|8
|Coleman
|36
|6-11
|2-2
|1-2
|3
|3
|16
|A.Jones
|24
|5-16
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|12
|Ramey
|33
|3-11
|6-6
|0-3
|2
|2
|13
|Cunningham
|30
|2-3
|0-0
|3-11
|4
|2
|6
|Hamm
|20
|2-4
|0-0
|2-7
|0
|1
|4
|K.Jones
|14
|2-2
|0-0
|3-5
|2
|5
|4
|Liddell
|13
|0-1
|1-3
|1-2
|0
|3
|1
|Williams
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-57
|15-19
|11-45
|13
|28
|66
Percentages: FG .386, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Cunningham 2-3, Coleman 2-5, A.Jones 2-10, Ramey 1-3, Liddell 0-1, Brown 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown, Liddell, Sims).
Turnovers: 14 (Coleman 4, Brown 3, A.Jones 2, Sims 2, Cunningham, Ramey, Williams).
Steals: 6 (Cunningham 3, Coleman 2, A.Jones).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INDIANA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jackson-Davis
|27
|5-12
|7-9
|2-4
|0
|3
|17
|Thompson
|31
|1-5
|2-4
|2-6
|1
|2
|4
|Durham
|28
|2-7
|4-5
|0-2
|2
|1
|8
|Franklin
|31
|2-7
|1-2
|1-7
|1
|0
|6
|Phinisee
|17
|0-4
|3-4
|0-2
|1
|3
|3
|Galloway
|21
|0-3
|2-2
|1-5
|0
|2
|2
|Hunter
|18
|1-4
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|2
|4
|Lander
|16
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|4
|0
|Leal
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Geronimo
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|11-46
|20-29
|6-29
|6
|18
|44
Percentages: FG .239, FT .690.
3-Point Goals: 2-10, .200 (Hunter 1-2, Franklin 1-4, Galloway 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Lander 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Thompson 2, Galloway, Jackson-Davis).
Turnovers: 13 (Jackson-Davis 5, Thompson 3, Galloway 2, Geronimo, Hunter, Lander).
Steals: 2 (Jackson-Davis, Thompson).
Technical Fouls: coach Archie Miller, 10:38 second.
|Texas
|31
|35
|—
|66
|Indiana
|19
|25
|—
|44
.
