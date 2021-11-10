NO. 1 GONZAGA 97, DIXIE ST. 63

|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DIXIE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Leter
|23
|5-9
|1-4
|1-4
|0
|2
|13
|Schofield
|24
|2-7
|1-4
|0-0
|0
|5
|5
|Gilbert
|18
|2-3
|0-0
|1-4
|4
|2
|5
|Gooden
|31
|6-12
|3-5
|2-3
|5
|1
|15
|Mulibea
|22
|1-8
|1-2
|2-4
|2
|3
|4
|Nicolds
|17
|1-4
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|3
|Gonsalves
|16
|1-3
|0-2
|1-5
|0
|0
|3
|Pope
|14
|2-4
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|8
|Edmonds
|12
|0-4
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|2
|1
|Staine
|10
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Barnes
|7
|0-4
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|1
|0
|Allfrey
|3
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|5
|4
|Elniel
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-65
|9-21
|13-32
|12
|22
|63
Percentages: FG .354, FT .429.