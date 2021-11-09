Skip to main content
NO. 1 GONZAGA 97, DIXIE ST. 63

FG FT Reb
DIXIE ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Leter 25 5-9 1-4 1-4 0 2 13
Schofield 19 2-8 1-4 0-0 0 5 5
Gilbert 17 2-3 0-0 1-4 4 1 5
Gooden 30 6-12 3-5 2-3 5 1 15
Mulibea 22 1-8 1-2 2-4 2 3 4
Edmonds 18 0-4 1-2 2-3 0 2 1
Gonsalves 15 1-3 0-2 1-5 0 0 3
Nicolds 13 1-4 0-0 1-4 0 1 3
Pope 12 2-4 2-2 1-2 0 0 8
Staine 12 1-4 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Barnes 6 0-4 0-0 2-2 1 1 0
Allfrey 2 2-2 0-0 0-1 0 5 4
Elniel 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-66 9-21 13-32 12 21 63

Percentages: FG .348, FT .429.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Pope 2-2, Leter 2-3, Gilbert 1-1, Gonsalves 1-1, Nicolds 1-4, Mulibea 1-6, Barnes 0-1, Gooden 0-1, Staine 0-1, Schofield 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Leter).

Turnovers: 20 (Gooden 4, Schofield 3, Gilbert 2, Gonsalves 2, Leter 2, Mulibea 2, Nicolds 2, Allfrey, Pope, Staine).

Steals: 5 (Allfrey, Gonsalves, Gooden, Leter, Mulibea).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
GONZAGA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Holmgren 28 4-6 6-9 6-13 6 1 14
Timme 20 5-12 1-3 0-5 0 2 11
Bolton 27 5-7 0-0 0-3 3 3 13
Nembhard 31 2-6 0-0 0-3 3 2 5
Strawther 25 6-11 4-5 6-10 1 2 17
Watson 18 2-3 1-1 0-3 7 2 5
Hickman 16 5-9 0-0 0-2 2 1 11
Sallis 13 4-7 3-3 0-2 0 2 11
Perry 7 2-4 0-1 2-3 0 3 4
Gregg 5 1-3 0-0 0-1 1 1 2
Lang 2 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Arlauskas 1 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Graves 1 0-0 2-2 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 37-69 17-24 15-46 23 19 97

Percentages: FG .536, FT .708.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Bolton 3-4, Nembhard 1-3, Hickman 1-4, Strawther 1-4, Gregg 0-1, Watson 0-1, Holmgren 0-2, Timme 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Holmgren 7, Gregg, Timme).

Turnovers: 15 (Holmgren 5, Watson 3, Nembhard 2, Timme 2, Hickman, Perry, Strawther).

Steals: 10 (Watson 5, Strawther 2, Bolton, Hickman, Sallis).

Technical Fouls: Strawther, 12:16 second.

Dixie St. 25 38 63
Gonzaga 40 57 97

.