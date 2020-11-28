NICHOLLS 70, IDAHO ST. 51
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NICHOLLS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Garvin
|22
|5-11
|1-3
|1-5
|0
|4
|12
|Lyons
|22
|4-6
|1-2
|3-3
|0
|2
|9
|Fornes
|10
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|3
|Gordon
|22
|6-8
|2-4
|0-2
|1
|3
|16
|K.Johnson
|31
|3-7
|3-4
|0-2
|6
|2
|9
|Buford
|25
|2-4
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|1
|8
|Williams
|23
|1-6
|2-2
|1-3
|2
|2
|5
|I.Johnson
|18
|0-6
|0-1
|0-3
|0
|3
|0
|Sears
|14
|4-4
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|4
|8
|Spencer
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Rainey
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Terrell
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Strander
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-56
|11-18
|6-27
|11
|27
|70
Percentages: FG .464, FT .611.
3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Buford 2-3, Gordon 2-3, Fornes 1-1, Garvin 1-2, Williams 1-2, I.Johnson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Lyons 2).
Turnovers: 16 (Lyons 4, Garvin 3, Gordon 3, I.Johnson, K.Johnson, Rainey, Sears, Spencer, Williams).
Steals: 13 (K.Johnson 6, Buford 3, Gordon 2, Garvin, I.Johnson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IDAHO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Parker
|27
|2-5
|1-2
|1-6
|1
|1
|5
|Porter
|29
|1-4
|3-6
|0-3
|0
|1
|5
|Cool
|33
|0-7
|6-7
|0-3
|3
|3
|6
|Ford
|27
|4-7
|2-2
|2-4
|3
|3
|13
|Smellie
|30
|2-5
|4-5
|0-5
|1
|1
|9
|Sorensen
|16
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|5
|Carr
|12
|1-3
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|4
|3
|Visentin
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|2
|Karstetter
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Buzangu
|3
|1-1
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Cooper
|3
|0-2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|1
|Carlson
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Cook
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Turner
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|14-40
|18-27
|5-28
|10
|20
|51
Percentages: FG .350, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Ford 3-5, Sorensen 1-1, Smellie 1-4, Cooper 0-1, Karstetter 0-1, Carr 0-2, Parker 0-2, Cool 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Parker 2, Smellie, Visentin).
Turnovers: 28 (Ford 7, Parker 5, Cool 4, Visentin 4, Porter 2, Smellie 2, Sorensen 2, Carr, Cooper).
Steals: 1 (Parker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Nicholls
|35
|35
|—
|70
|Idaho St.
|15
|36
|—
|51
