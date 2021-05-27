NHL pandemic playoffs outside bubble off to thrilling start STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer May 27, 2021 Updated: May 27, 2021 5:49 p.m.
Paul Maurice learned through almost 2,000 games behind an NHL bench that scoring or giving up a goal gives a team about five minutes to maintain the momentum or stem the tide — especially in the playoffs.
“The crowd is just buzzing,” Winnipeg's coach said. “It’s more true at this time of year. Obviously the crowd’s full and loud and they’ve lost their minds.”