NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

Through Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 39 22 42 64 11 16 8 0 7 142 15.5
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 39 19 38 57 20 14 9 1 6 113 16.8
Patrick Kane Chicago 40 14 37 51 7 14 3 0 2 131 10.7
Mitchell Marner Toronto 39 13 34 47 19 16 0 0 2 107 12.1
Auston Matthews Toronto 36 27 19 46 16 8 9 0 9 148 18.2
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 34 14 31 45 23 24 4 0 2 141 9.9
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 39 15 30 45 -4 12 3 0 3 85 17.6
Brad Marchand Boston 34 18 27 45 14 32 3 2 2 83 21.7
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh 38 15 29 44 7 16 4 1 3 112 13.4
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 38 21 23 44 20 20 6 0 5 128 16.4
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 40 14 28 42 -2 24 4 0 1 86 16.3
Aleksander Barkov Florida 34 16 26 42 12 8 3 1 4 123 13.0
Mark Stone Vegas 36 12 29 41 18 20 2 0 7 59 20.3
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 37 8 32 40 -1 6 3 0 2 84 9.5
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 27 12 28 40 12 2 5 0 0 80 15.0
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 39 13 26 39 2 8 4 0 0 63 20.6
Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh 39 17 22 39 6 20 4 0 4 102 16.7
Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 39 15 23 38 15 7 4 0 4 120 12.5
Alex DeBrincat Chicago 36 20 18 38 10 8 6 0 5 112 17.9
David Perron St. Louis 38 13 24 37 -3 20 5 0 2 106 12.3
