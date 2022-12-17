NC Central beats Jackson State in Deion Sanders' final game

ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback Davius Richard ran for 97 yards and two touchdowns, including a 1-yard scoring plunge in overtime, and North Carolina Central beat Jackson State 41-34 in Saturday’s Celebration Bowl to spoil coach Deion Sanders' bid for an undefeated season in his final game with the Tigers.
The Eagles' defense made a goal-line stand on Jackson State's first overtime possession to preserve the win. Tight end Hayden Hagler's drop on third down from the 1 set up an incompletion by Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders to end the game regarded as the championship of teams from historically Black college and universities.