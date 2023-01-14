NC A&T 61, Stony Brook 59

Policelli 5-18 3-3 16, Sarvan 3-10 0-0 8, Fitzmorris 2-3 0-0 4, Roberts 1-3 0-0 3, Stephenson-Moore 5-14 5-5 18, Pettway 4-9 0-2 8, Onyekonwu 1-1 0-0 2, Nahar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 8-10 59.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason