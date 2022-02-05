NASCAR celebrates ahead of radical race in LA Coliseum JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer Feb. 5, 2022 Updated: Feb. 5, 2022 8:08 p.m.
1 of20 Competitors race around the track during a practice session at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles, ahead of a NASCAR exhibition auto race. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 Competitors race around the track during a practice session at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles, ahead of a NASCAR exhibition auto race. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of20
4 of20 A sign flashes in the stands with the city in the background during a practice session at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum ahead of a NASCAR exhibition auto race Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 A sign is displayed on the track at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum ahead of a NASCAR exhibition auto race Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of20
7 of20 Fans write well wishes at the start/finish line at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum ahead of a NASCAR exhibition auto race Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 Kevin Harvick answers questions after a practice session at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum ahead of a NASCAR exhibition auto race Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 9 of20
10 of20 Kyle Larson, left, and Chase Elliott answer questions after a practice session at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles, ahead of a NASCAR exhibition auto race. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 Kyle Larson answers questions after a practice session at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles, ahead of a NASCAR exhibition auto race. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 12 of20
13 of20 Chase Elliott answers questions after a practice session at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles, ahead of a NASCAR exhibition auto race. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 Competitors race around the track during a practice session at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum ahead of a NASCAR exhibition auto race Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 15 of20
16 of20 A group leans over a railing during a practice session at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum ahead of a NASCAR exhibition auto race Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 Competitors race around the track during a practice session at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum ahead of a NASCAR exhibition auto race Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 18 of20
19 of20 Competitors race around the track during a practice session at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum ahead of a NASCAR exhibition auto race Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Harvick has twice raced a stock car through the streets of Los Angeles. He watched Mickey Thompson's super trucks on television when they raced inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
But the Bakersfield native had never actually seen the Coliseum in person, not until Saturday when NASCAR started its engines on the 2022 season and he drove his Ford past the USC locker room and through the same tunnel the Trojans use on game days.