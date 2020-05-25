https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Xfinity-Laps-Led-Percentage-15293420.php
NASCAR Xfinity Laps Led Percentage
Recommended Video:
Through May 24
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1
|Kyle Busch
|35.4
|123
|2
|Jeb Burton
|22.8
|26
|3
|Chase Briscoe
|19.0
|155
|4
|Justin Allgaier
|18.5
|149
|5
|Brandon Jones
|11.9
|97
|6
|Noah Gragson
|11.1
|90
|7
|Harrison Burton
|6.0
|49
|8
|Austin Cindric
|5.9
|48
|9
|Brad Keselowski
|3.5
|7
|10
|Myatt Snider
|3.0
|22
|11
|Alex Labbe
|2.3
|19
|12
|Daniel Hemric
|2.1
|10
|13
|Ross Chastain
|1.1
|9
|14
|Joe Graf Jr
|0.6
|4
|15
|Justin Haley
|0.4
|3
|16
|Ray Black Jr
|0.2
|2
|17
|Timmy Hill
|0.2
|1
|18
|Brandon Brown
|0.1
|1
|19
|Michael Annett
|0.1
|1
|20
|Ryan Sieg
|0.1
|1
View Comments