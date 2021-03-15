NASCAR Xfinity Laps Led Leaders

Through March 14 1. Austin Cindric, 282. 2. Daniel Hemric, 120. 3. AJ Allmendinger, 93. 4. Justin Allgaier, 44. 5. Brandon Jones, 39. 6. Noah Gragson, 34. 7. Harrison Burton, 32. 8. Ryan Sieg, 26. 9. Justin Haley, 17. 10. Ty Gibbs, 15. 11. Riley Herbst, 12. 11. Brett Moffitt, 12. 13. Tyler Reddick, 8. 14. Myatt Snider, 5. 15. Ty Dillon, 4. 15. Timmy Hill, 4. 17. Jeremy Clements, 3. 17. Colby Howard, 3. 19. Jeb Burton, 2. 20. Brandon Brown, 1. 20. Gray Gaulding, 1. More for youSports'Excited to start': UConn's Auriemma talks NCAA...By Doug BonjourSportsUConn is No. 7 seed in East, faces Maryland in first...By David Borges