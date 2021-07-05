NASCAR Xfinity Fastest Laps

Through July 4 NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps: POS. PCT. LAPS 1. Austin Cindric 1 15.2 266 2. Justin Allgaier 4 9.6 168 3. Daniel Hemric 3 8.4 148 4. Kyle Busch 66 43.9 130 5. AJ Allmendinger 2 7.1 125 6. Josh Berry 15 6.1 102 7. Ty Gibbs 16 9.2 85 8. Noah Gragson 9 4.7 83 9. Brandon Jones 8 4.0 70 10. Harrison Burton 5 4.0 70 More for youSportsFormer UConn standout Gabby Williams makes French Olympic...By Doug BonjourSportsTwitter reacts as UConn lands Bristol's Donovan ClinganBy Paul Doyle