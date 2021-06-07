Skip to main content
NASCAR Xfinity Fastest Laps

Through June 6

NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS. PCT. LAPS
1. Austin Cindric 1 15.4 214
2. Daniel Hemric 3 8.4 117
3. Justin Allgaier 7 8.4 116
4. AJ Allmendinger 2 8.2 114
5. Josh Berry 16 7.3 98
6. Noah Gragson 11 5.8 80
7. Ty Gibbs 15 9.4 77
8. Justin Haley 6 5.3 65
9. Harrison Burton 4 4.2 59
10. Brandon Jones 8 4.0 56
