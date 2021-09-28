NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Schedule-Winners

Feb. 12 - NextEra Energy 250 (Ben Rhodes) Feb. 19 - BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 At DAYTONA Presented by O'Reilly (Ben Rhodes) March 5 - Bucked Up 200 (John H. Nemechek) March 20 - Fr8Auctions 200 (Kyle Busch) March 29 - Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt (Martin Truex Jr) April 17 - ToyotaCare 250 (John H. Nemechek) May 1 - Wise Power 200 (Kyle Busch) May 7 - LiftKits4Less.com 200 (Sheldon Creed) May 22 - Toyota Tundra 225 (Todd Gilliland) May 28 - North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (John H. Nemechek) June 12 - SpeedyCash.com 220 (John H. Nemechek) June 18 - Rackley Roofing 200 (Ryan Preece) June 26 - CRC Brakleen 150 (John H. Nemechek) July 9 - Corn Belt 150 Presented by Premier Chevy Dealers (Austin Hill) Aug. 7 - United Rentals 176 (Austin Hill) Aug. 20 - Toyota 200 presented by CK Power (Sheldon Creed) Sept. 5 - Chevrolet Silverado 250, Bowmanville, Ontario Sept. 5 - In It To Win It 200 (Sheldon Creed) Sept. 16 - UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (Chandler Smith) Sept. 24 - Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 Presented by Westgate Resorts (Christian Eckes) Oct. 2 - Chevrolet Silverado 250, Talladega, Ala. Oct. 30 - United Rentals 200, Ridgeway, Va. Nov. 5 - Lucas Oil 150, Avondale, Ariz.