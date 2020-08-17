https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Gander-Outdoors-Truck-Laps-Led-Percentage-15489890.php
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Laps Led Percentage
Through Aug. 16
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1
|Kyle Busch
|46.0
|324
|2
|Riley Herbst
|19.8
|21
|3
|Chase Elliott
|16.4
|66
|4
|Austin Hill
|15.2
|198
|5
|Zane Smith
|10.6
|132
|6
|Christian Eckes
|9.4
|127
|7
|Brett Moffitt
|8.3
|100
|8
|Sheldon Creed
|7.9
|106
|9
|Grant Enfinger
|6.5
|86
|10
|Brandon Jones
|3.4
|11
|11
|Matt Crafton
|3.2
|41
|12
|Chandler Smith
|3.1
|4
|13
|Parker Kligerman
|2.8
|8
|14
|Ross Chastain
|2.8
|27
|15
|Johnny Sauter
|2.3
|28
|16
|Ben Rhodes
|2.2
|30
|17
|Stewart Friesen
|1.3
|16
|18
|Todd Gilliland
|1.1
|15
|19
|Raphael Lessard
|0.7
|9
|20
|Dawson Cram
|0.7
|3
|21
|John H. Nemechek
|0.5
|2
|22
|Josh Reaume
|0.3
|1
|23
|Tanner Gray
|0.2
|3
|24
|Jordan Anderson
|0.1
|1
|25
|Tyler Ankrum
|0.1
|1
