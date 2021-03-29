Skip to main content
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Laps Led Leaders

Through March 28

1. John H. Nemechek, 143.

2. Kyle Busch, 118.

3. Sheldon Creed, 25.

4. Chandler Smith, 22.

5. Ben Rhodes, 20.

6. Raphael Lessard, 17.

7. Brett Moffitt, 14.

8. Grant Enfinger, 13.

9. Johnny Sauter, 12.

10. David Gilliland, 8.

11. Tyler Ankrum, 6.

12. Stewart Friesen, 5.

13. Chase Purdy, 4.

14. Matt Crafton, 3.

14. Timothy Peters, 3.

16. Bryan Dauzat, 2.

17. Riley Herbst, 1.

