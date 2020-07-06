https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Gander-Outdoors-Truck-Fastest-Laps-15389120.php
NASCAR-Gander Outdoors Truck Fastest Laps
Through July 5
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Kyle Busch
|47
|44.00
|182
|2.
|Chase Elliott
|48
|16.40
|50
|3.
|Austin Hill
|1
|6.70
|35
|4.
|Ross Chastain
|50
|5.70
|30
|5.
|Christian Eckes
|6
|5.00
|26
|6.
|Johnny Sauter
|10
|2.90
|15
|7.
|Sheldon Creed
|4
|2.90
|15
|8.
|Korbin Forrister
|25
|3.40
|14
|9.
|Ben Rhodes
|2
|2.30
|12
|10.
|Matt Crafton
|14
|2.10
|11
