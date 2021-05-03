NASCAR Cup Series Fastest Laps

Through May 2 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps: POS. PCT. LAPS 1. Kyle Larson 9 13.7 329 2. Denny Hamlin 1 11.2 269 3. Martin Truex Jr 2 10.2 245 4. William Byron 3 5.3 128 5. Brad Keselowski 6 5.1 122 6. Ryan Blaney 5 4.5 109 7. Joey Logano 4 3.8 91 8. Chase Elliott 7 3.8 90 9. Christopher Bell 12 3.8 90 10. Kurt Busch 17 3.6 87 More for youSportsUConn, WNBA star Breanna Stewart proposes to Mercury's...By Maggie VanoniSportsNewtown's Ben Mason selected by Ravens, Windsor's Jason...By Dan Nowak