NASCAR Cup Series Fastest Laps

Through April 11 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps: POS. PCT. LAPS 1. Kyle Larson 4 15.3 252 2. Martin Truex Jr 2 9.9 163 3. Denny Hamlin 1 9.2 152 4. William Byron 6 6.1 100 5. Brad Keselowski 9 5.3 88 6. Ryan Blaney 5 5.3 88 7. Chase Elliott 7 4.8 80 8. Joey Logano 3 3.6 59 9. Christopher Bell 10 3.3 55 10. Chris Buescher 14 3.2 53 More for youSportsOhio State's Dorka Juhasz, an All-Big Ten forward,...Staff reportsSportsEx-UConn coach Kevin Ollie returning to coaching in paid...By David Borges