NASCAR Cup Series Fastest Laps
Through Sept. 27
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Kevin Harvick
|1
|11.0
|764
|2.
|Chase Elliott
|6
|8.2
|567
|3.
|Martin Truex Jr
|4
|7.8
|544
|4.
|Denny Hamlin
|2
|7.6
|530
|5.
|Ryan Blaney
|13
|6.7
|466
|6.
|Brad Keselowski
|3
|6.0
|415
|7.
|Alex Bowman
|7
|5.3
|366
|8.
|Kyle Busch
|8
|5.1
|353
|9.
|Joey Logano
|5
|4.6
|317
|10.
|Aric Almirola
|11
|3.8
|266
