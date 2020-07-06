https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Cup-Series-Fastest-Laps-15389119.php
NASCAR Cup Series Fastest Laps
Recommended Video:
Through July 5
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Kevin Harvick
|1
|10.2
|368
|2.
|Chase Elliott
|2
|9.4
|340
|3.
|Martin Truex Jr
|7
|7.7
|278
|4.
|Alex Bowman
|8
|7.0
|255
|5.
|Ryan Blaney
|4
|6.5
|234
|6.
|Brad Keselowski
|3
|6.1
|221
|7.
|Denny Hamlin
|5
|5.8
|210
|8.
|Joey Logano
|6
|5.2
|189
|9.
|Kyle Busch
|10
|4.6
|166
|10.
|Erik Jones
|17
|3.2
|117
View Comments