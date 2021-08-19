N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 5
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|
|Totals
|30
|7
|7
|7
|
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Voit dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|3
|3
|
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Donaldson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arraez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sanó 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Stanton rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gordon cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gardner cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rooker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Velazquez ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Cave lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Higashioka c
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|Refsnyder ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wade 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Simmons ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|000
|003
|011
|—
|5
|New York
|004
|200
|01x
|—
|7