Sports

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 4

Philadelphia New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 9 4 Totals 33 6 10 5
Segura 2b 4 0 1 1 Gardner lf 5 1 1 1
Realmuto c 5 0 1 0 Stanton dh 4 1 2 1
Harper rf 4 0 2 0 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0
McCutchen lf 4 1 1 1 G.Sánchez c 3 1 2 1
Hoskins 1b 3 2 1 1 Torres ss 4 0 1 0
Gregorius ss 5 0 0 0 Brantly 1b 4 0 1 0
Miller dh 3 0 0 0 Allen rf 2 2 1 0
Torreyes 3b 3 1 2 1 Florial cf 3 1 1 2
Jankowski cf 2 0 0 0 Wade 3b 4 0 0 0
a-Williams ph-cf 2 0 1 0
Philadelphia 010 100 011 4
New York 001 021 11x 6

E_Gregorius (9). DP_Philadelphia 1, New York 1. LOB_Philadelphia 11, New York 7. 2B_Torreyes (8), Brantly (1), Torres (11). 3B_Allen (1). HR_Hoskins (21), McCutchen (17), Gardner (4), G.Sánchez (17), Stanton (16), Florial (1). SB_Allen (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Nola, L, 6-6 5 1-3 7 4 4 1 5
Alvarado 2-3 0 0 0 2 0
Kintzler 1 2 1 1 1 0
De Los Santos 1 1 1 1 0 1
New York
Germán 4 3 2 2 3 5
Cessa, W, 3-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 1
Luetge, H, 3 1 2 0 0 1 1
Green, H, 13 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Britton, H, 2 1 3 1 1 0 1
Chapman, S, 17-21 1 1 1 1 0 3

Luetge pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

WP_Luetge.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:46. A_36,106 (47,309).