Philadelphia New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 30 6 8 6
McCutchen lf 5 0 1 0 LeMahieu 2b 4 1 2 1
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 Judge rf 4 1 2 0
Harper rf 4 0 1 0 Hicks cf 3 1 1 1
Realmuto c 4 1 2 0 Stanton dh 2 1 0 0
Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 Ford 1b 3 0 1 0
Segura 3b 3 1 1 1 a-Voit ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Bruce dh 2 1 1 1 Urshela 3b 4 1 1 3
Kingery 2b 4 0 0 0 Sánchez c 3 0 0 0
Haseley cf 3 0 1 1 Gardner lf 3 1 1 1
b-Gosselin ph 1 0 0 0 Wade ss 3 0 0 0
Philadelphia 001 000 110 3
New York 102 003 00x 6

DP_Philadelphia 2, New York 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, New York 3. 2B_Judge (1), Hicks (1). HR_Bruce (1), LeMahieu (1), Gardner (1), Urshela (2). SB_Stanton (0).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Arrieta, L, 0-1 5 7 3 3 0 4
Guerra 2-3 1 3 3 1 1
Morgan 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Hunter 1 0 0 0 0 1
Álvarez 1 0 0 0 1 2
New York
Cole, W, 2-0 6 5 1 1 1 4
Kriske 1-3 1 1 1 2 0
Green, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Avilán 1 2 1 1 0 2
Britton, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Guerra (Stanton). WP_Arrieta, Green.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Will Little.

T_3:00.