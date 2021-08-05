N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 3

|Seattle
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|10
|3
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|5
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Haniger rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|France 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Stanton dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Toro 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Gallo lf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|Torrens dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Odor 3b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Kelenic cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Higashioka c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Moore lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Davis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fraley ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Raleigh ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|001
|100
|100
|—
|3
|New York
|010
|100
|30x
|—
|5