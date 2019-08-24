https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/N-Y-Yankees-10-L-A-Dodgers-2-14375294.php
N.Y. Yankees 10, L.A. Dodgers 2
|New York
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|43
|10
|16
|10
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|LeMahieu 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Pollock cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Judge rf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Turner 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Martin 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gregorius ss
|5
|2
|2
|5
|Bellinger rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Pederson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maybin lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Muncy 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Paxton p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor lf-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kahnle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ford ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sadler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cortes Jr. p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maeda ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández 2b-rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Ryu p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kolarek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gyorko ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|002
|051
|011
|—
|10
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|100
|—
|2
E_Hernández (5). DP_New York 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_New York 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Urshela 2 (31), Maybin (15), Gardner (23), Hernández 2 (14), Taylor (21). HR_Judge (14), Sánchez (29), Gregorius 2 (13), Torres (32). S_Ryu (11).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Paxton W,10-6
|6
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|11
|Kahnle
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cortes Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Los Angeles
|Ryu L,12-4
|4
|1-3
|9
|7
|7
|1
|7
|Kolarek
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garcia
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Ferguson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sadler
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
WP_Paxton, Kahnle.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:16. A_53,775 (56,000).
