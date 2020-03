N.Y. Rangers 6, Washington 5

Washington 1 2 2 0 — 5 N.Y. Rangers 1 2 2 1 — 6

First Period_1, Washington, Hagelin 8 (Kovalchuk, Jensen), 7:05. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 34 (Panarin, DeAngelo), 9:01 (pp). Penalties_Buchnevich, NYR (Holding), 1:43; Dowd, Was (Tripping), 7:32; Dowd, Was (Holding), 10:49.

Second Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 35 (Buchnevich, Fox), 5:29. 4, Washington, Kovalchuk 10 (Eller, Panik), 12:01. 5, N.Y. Rangers, DeAngelo 14 (Staal, Panarin), 14:42. 6, Washington, Hathaway 9 (Kempny, Panik), 14:58. Penalties_Eller, Was (Tripping), 6:01; Lemieux, NYR (Tripping), 8:48.

Third Period_7, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 36 (Di Giuseppe, Buchnevich), 0:12. 8, Washington, Ovechkin 46 (Backstrom, Carlson), 9:22. 9, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 37 (Lemieux, Kakko), 18:18 (pp). 10, Washington, Ovechkin 47 (Carlson, Backstrom), 19:17. Penalties_Howden, NYR (Tripping), 7:24; Siegenthaler, Was (Cross Checking), 7:24; Eller, Was (Roughing), 12:52; Carlson, Was (Cross Checking), 14:55; Eller, Was (High Sticking), 16:53.

Overtime_11, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 38 (DeAngelo, Panarin), 0:33. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Washington 9-17-8-0_34. N.Y. Rangers 9-12-16-2_39.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 2; N.Y. Rangers 2 of 6.

Goalies_Washington, Samsonov 16-6-2 (39 shots-33 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 17-14-1 (34-29).

A_17,277 (18,006). T_2:38.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Greg Devorski.