https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/N-Y-Mets-Team-Stax-15432900.php
N.Y. Mets Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.214
|.241
|28
|1
|6
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nimmo
|.500
|.500
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Canó
|.333
|.333
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Céspedes
|.333
|.333
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario
|.333
|.333
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McNeil
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Davis
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ramos
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Conforto
|.000
|.333
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Giménez
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marisnick
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|1
|9.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|deGrom
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Lugo
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Díaz
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Wilson
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
