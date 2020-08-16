N.Y. Mets-Philadelphia Runs

Phillies first. Jean Segura triples to deep right field. Rhys Hoskins singles to shallow center field. Jean Segura scores. Bryce Harper singles to shallow left field. Rhys Hoskins to second. J.T. Realmuto pops out to shallow infield to Wilson Ramos. Didi Gregorius strikes out swinging. Alec Bohm grounds out to shallow infield, Andres Gimenez to Dominic Smith.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 1, Mets 0.

Mets fourth. J.D. Davis singles to shallow right field. Dominic Smith flies out to left field to Jay Bruce. Robinson Cano singles to shallow left field. J.D. Davis to second. Andres Gimenez lines out to left field to Jay Bruce. Wilson Ramos hit by pitch. Robinson Cano to second. J.D. Davis to third. Luis Guillorme singles to shallow left field. Wilson Ramos out at third. Robinson Cano scores. J.D. Davis scores.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 2, Phillies 1.

Phillies sixth. J.T. Realmuto doubles to shallow left field. Didi Gregorius flies out to left center field to Brandon Nimmo. Alec Bohm doubles. J.T. Realmuto scores. Andrew McCutchen homers to left field. Alec Bohm scores. Andrew Knapp grounds out to shallow infield, J.D. Davis to Dominic Smith. Scott Kingery grounds out to shortstop, Andres Gimenez to Dominic Smith.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 4, Mets 2.

Phillies seventh. Jean Segura reaches on error. Throwing error by J.D. Davis. Rhys Hoskins called out on strikes. Bryce Harper is intentionally walked. J.T. Realmuto singles to shallow infield. Bryce Harper to third. Neil Walker scores. Fielding error by Dominic Smith. Didi Gregorius singles to center field. J.T. Realmuto to second. Bryce Harper scores. Alec Bohm grounds out to shortstop. Didi Gregorius out at second. J.T. Realmuto to third.

2 runs, 2 hits, 2 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 6, Mets 2.