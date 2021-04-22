N.Y. Mets-Chicago Cubs Runs

Cubs third. David Bote called out on strikes. Jake Marisnick walks. Trevor Williams walks. Jake Marisnick to second. Ian Happ lines out to deep right field to Michael Conforto. Jake Marisnick to third. Willson Contreras singles to shallow infield. Trevor Williams to second. Jake Marisnick scores. Kris Bryant doubles to deep left center field, advances to 3rd. Willson Contreras scores. Trevor Williams scores. Anthony Rizzo grounds out to second base, Francisco Lindor to Pete Alonso.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 3, Mets 0.