N.Y. Mets-Atlanta Runs

Mets fourth. Francisco Lindor walks. Javier Baez called out on strikes. Pete Alonso doubles to deep left field, advances to 3rd. Francisco Lindor scores. Throwing error by Orlando Arcia. Dominic Smith grounds out to shallow infield to Austin Riley. James McCann singles to left center field. Pete Alonso scores. Kevin Pillar singles to left field. James McCann to second. Jose Peraza walks. Kevin Pillar to second. James McCann to third. Tylor Megill strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Mets 2, Braves 0.

Mets fifth. Brandon Nimmo homers to right field. Francisco Lindor grounds out to shallow infield, Ozzie Albies to Austin Riley. Javier Baez grounds out to shallow left field, Orlando Arcia to Austin Riley. Pete Alonso grounds out to shortstop, Orlando Arcia to Austin Riley.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 3, Braves 0.

Braves sixth. Jacob Webb strikes out swinging. Joc Pederson strikes out swinging. Ehire Adrianza singles to left field. Ozzie Albies doubles to center field. Ehire Adrianza scores. Austin Riley flies out to shallow center field to Javier Baez.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 3, Braves 1.

Mets seventh. Jeff McNeil pinch-hitting for Jeurys Familia. Jeff McNeil pops out to shallow infield to Spencer Strider. Brandon Nimmo homers to right field. Francisco Lindor singles to deep right center field. Javier Baez grounds out to third base. Francisco Lindor out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 4, Braves 1.

Braves seventh. Eddie Rosario homers to right field. Orlando Arcia grounds out to shortstop, Francisco Lindor to Pete Alonso. Guillermo Heredia grounds out to shortstop, Francisco Lindor to Pete Alonso. William Contreras singles to center field. Dansby Swanson pinch-hitting for Spencer Strider. Dansby Swanson called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 4, Braves 2.

Braves eighth. Joc Pederson strikes out swinging. Ehire Adrianza homers to deep right center field. Ozzie Albies flies out to center field to Brandon Nimmo. Austin Riley singles to left center field. Eddie Rosario doubles to shallow center field. Austin Riley to third. Orlando Arcia flies out to deep left field to Dominic Smith.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 4, Braves 3.