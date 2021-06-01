N.Y. Mets-Arizona Runs

Mets third. Jose Peraza singles to shallow center field. Mason Williams singles to left field. Jose Peraza to second. Jacob deGrom strikes out swinging. Jonathan Villar called out on strikes. Francisco Lindor singles to right field. Mason Williams to second. Jose Peraza to third. Pete Alonso singles to left field. Francisco Lindor to second. Mason Williams scores. Jose Peraza scores. Dominic Smith grounds out to first base to Pavin Smith.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 2, Diamondbacks 0.

Mets fourth. James McCann grounds out to shallow infield, Domingo Leyba to Pavin Smith. Billy McKinney pops out to third base to Eduardo Escobar. Jose Peraza doubles to deep center field. Mason Williams is intentionally walked. Jacob deGrom singles to right field. Mason Williams to third. Jose Peraza scores. Jonathan Villar pops out to shallow infield to Eduardo Escobar.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 3, Diamondbacks 0.

Mets seventh. Jacob deGrom strikes out swinging. Jonathan Villar singles to shallow center field. Francisco Lindor called out on strikes. Pete Alonso homers to left field. Jonathan Villar scores. Dominic Smith doubles. James McCann flies out to deep right field to Josh Reddick.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 5, Diamondbacks 0.

Diamondbacks seventh. Eduardo Escobar homers to right field. David Peralta strikes out swinging. Carson Kelly grounds out to shortstop, Francisco Lindor to Pete Alonso. Pavin Smith singles to deep right field. Josh Reddick singles to shallow left field. Pavin Smith scores. Domingo Leyba flies out to deep center field to Mason Williams.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 5, Diamondbacks 2.

Mets eighth. Billy McKinney homers to right field. Jose Peraza pops out to Pavin Smith. Mason Williams grounds out to shortstop, Josh Rojas to Pavin Smith. Kevin Pillar singles to left field. Jonathan Villar strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 6, Diamondbacks 2.