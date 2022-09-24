N.Y. Mets 9, Oakland 2

|New York
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|9
|13
|9
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Naquin cf-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Díaz 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Canha lf-cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Machín 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Guillorme ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brown cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Alonso 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Pache cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gore pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pinder lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ruf rf-1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Capel rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Escobar 3b
|5
|2
|1
|4
|Vogt dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McNeil 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Garcia 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Vientos dh
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|030
|050
|100
|—
|9
|Oakland
|000
|000
|110
|—
|2