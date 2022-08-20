N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 2
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|8
|10
|8
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|1
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Schwarber dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marte rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|2
|1
|1
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sánchez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stott ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ruf ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Stubbs c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|McNeil 2b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|Vierling lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naquin lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Zimmer cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Canha ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sosa ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baty 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Perez c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|000
|022
|004
|—
|8
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|001
|—
|2