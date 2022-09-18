N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 3

|Pittsburgh
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|7
|Cruz ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Nimmo cf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Reynolds dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McNeil rf
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Mitchell rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Suwinski cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vientos pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allen lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Canha lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Collins 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Escobar 3b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Chavis ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Guillorme 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Delay c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Nido c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Gore pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|McCann c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|003
|000
|—
|3
|New York
|120
|000
|04x
|—
|7