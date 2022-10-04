N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2

E_Ottavino (3). DP_Washington 0, New York 1. LOB_Washington 6, New York 9. 2B_García (23), Robles (10), McNeil (39), Nimmo (29). HR_Adams (5), Nimmo (15). SB_Hernández (10), Abrams (6), Call (3). SF_Canha (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Abbott L,0-5 4 5 4 3 4 6 Weems 2 1 0 0 0 3 Machado 2 2 0 0 0 0

New York Carrasco 4 5 2 2 1 3 Smith 1 2 0 0 0 1 Peterson 1 0 0 0 0 0 Ottavino W,6-3 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Díaz S,32-35 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Carrasco pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Abbott (Canha). WP_Abbott.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:12.