N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Dodgers 0
|Los Angeles
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|27
|3
|3
|3
|Pederson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Muncy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Davis lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Davis ph
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McNeil rf-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Martin c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Canó 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ryu p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ríos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Haggerty pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Kolarek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conforto rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lagares cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Urías p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|deGrom p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Nimmo lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|03x
|—
|3
LOB_Los Angeles 4, New York 3. 2B_R.Davis (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Ryu
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Kolarek
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kelly L,5-4
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Urías
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|New York
|deGrom
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Lugo W,5-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Wilson S,2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_deGrom (Pollock), Kelly (Frazier), Urías (Nimmo).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:40. A_39,264 (41,922).
