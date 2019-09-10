Arizona New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 29 3 9 3
Marte cf 4 0 0 0 McNeil 3b 4 0 1 0
Rojas lf 4 0 1 0 Alonso 1b 4 2 2 2
Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0 Conforto rf 3 0 1 0
Walker 1b 3 0 0 0 Ramos c 3 1 2 0
Flores 2b 3 1 1 1 Canó 2b 4 0 1 0
C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 J.Davis lf 3 0 0 0
Crichton p 0 0 0 0 Lagares cf 0 0 0 0
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 Nimmo cf-lf 2 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 Rosario ss 3 0 2 1
Dyson rf 2 0 0 0 deGrom p 2 0 0 0
M.Kelly p 2 0 0 0 Panik ph 1 0 0 0
López p 0 0 0 0 Lugo p 0 0 0 0
Scott p 0 0 0 0
Avila c 1 0 0 0
Arizona 000 010 000 1
New York 100 110 00x 3

E_Ramos (7). DP_Arizona 4, New York 1. LOB_Arizona 2, New York 5. 2B_Ramos (17), McNeil (34). HR_Flores (8), Alonso 2 (47).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
M.Kelly L,10-14 6 7 3 3 2 5
López 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Scott 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Crichton 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
McFarland 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
New York
deGrom W,9-8 7 3 1 1 1 11
Lugo S,5-10 2 0 0 0 0 4

HBP_M.Kelly (Ramos).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:45. A_21,337 (41,922).