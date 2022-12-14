N.Y. Knicks 128, Chicago 120

Barrett 8-17 2-2 22, Randle 8-19 12-15 31, Robinson 4-8 0-0 8, Brunson 11-21 5-5 30, Grimes 5-8 0-1 14, Hartenstein 2-5 1-2 6, Sims 1-1 0-0 2, McBride 2-2 0-0 6, Quickley 4-10 0-0 9. Totals 45-91 20-25 128.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason