N.Y. Knicks 121, Charlotte 102

Barrett 9-18 7-8 26, Randle 9-21 11-14 33, Robinson 3-7 0-0 6, Brunson 3-13 4-4 11, Grimes 4-8 2-2 11, Hartenstein 5-5 0-0 11, Mykhailiuk 0-1 0-0 0, Sims 1-2 0-0 2, McBride 3-7 2-2 10, Quickley 4-11 0-0 11. Totals 41-93 26-30 121.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason