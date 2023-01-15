N.Y. Knicks 117, Detroit 104

Barrett 4-10 4-8 13, Randle 15-24 8-8 42, Robinson 2-6 0-0 4, Brunson 9-17 7-8 27, Grimes 3-9 3-4 11, Toppin 0-5 0-0 0, Hartenstein 1-2 1-1 3, McBride 0-2 0-0 0, Quickley 6-13 2-2 17. Totals 40-88 25-31 117.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason