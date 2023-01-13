N.Y. Knicks 112, Washington 108

Barrett 7-13 2-4 17, Randle 8-19 5-8 23, Robinson 2-4 0-2 4, Brunson 12-24 7-7 34, Grimes 2-10 3-3 8, Toppin 0-2 0-0 0, Hartenstein 3-6 2-3 8, McBride 0-1 0-0 0, Quickley 7-13 3-4 18. Totals 41-92 22-31 112.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason