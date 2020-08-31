N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2
First Period_None. Penalties_Cizikas, NYI (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 4:22; Konecny, Phi (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 4:22; Clutterbuck, NYI (Interference), 7:41; Konecny, Phi (Slashing), 14:40.
Second Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 4 (Bailey), 6:52. 2, Philadelphia, Couturier 2 (Hagg, Braun), 15:19. Penalties_None.
Third Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Pageau 7 (Toews, Mayfield), 7:18. 4, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 5 (Beauvillier, Bailey), 11:12. 5, Philadelphia, Provorov 2 (Sanheim, Hayes), 18:55. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 7-17-14_38. N.Y. Islanders 18-3-12_33.
Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 1; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 1.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Elliott 1-0-0 (33 shots-30 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 0-0-1 (38-36).
A_0 (18,819). T_2:26.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Devin Berg.